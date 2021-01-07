Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.54

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 66481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

