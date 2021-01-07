Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.