BidaskClub Upgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of PRPL opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -259.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

