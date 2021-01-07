PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.19. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PAE will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE comprises 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.