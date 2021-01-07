First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

