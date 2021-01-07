Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

