PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $423.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.