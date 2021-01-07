F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded F.N.B. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 753,662 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

