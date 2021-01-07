TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in TC Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

