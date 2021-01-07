Wedbush Increases Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $86.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $59.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of RDFN opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

