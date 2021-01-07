Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from its off-premise business and digital initiatives. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives and outdoor seating expansion bodes well. Notably, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. We believe that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt traffic. This along with rise in labor and other restaurant operating expenses remains a concern.”

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 174.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.