Needham & Company LLC Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $56.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of -560.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

