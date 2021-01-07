Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

