UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.