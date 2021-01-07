Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

