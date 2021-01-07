Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.80-10.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.44.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $226.32.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.20.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.