$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

Shares of CACI opened at $238.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

