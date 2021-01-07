British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

