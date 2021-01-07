Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 95.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

