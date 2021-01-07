Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

