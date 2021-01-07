Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $131.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.