First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Foundation by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in First Foundation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

