L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

