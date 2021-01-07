IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised IMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised IMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.33. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

