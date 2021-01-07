Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 353 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 112.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $178.93 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

