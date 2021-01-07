STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.41. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

