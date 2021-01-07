Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.29

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $15.47. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 24,162 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

