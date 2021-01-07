InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.94. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 27,694 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

