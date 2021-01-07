Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $83.42 on Thursday. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crane by 64.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crane by 60.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Crane by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

