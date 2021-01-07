China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.07. China Xiangtai Food shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 96,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

About China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

