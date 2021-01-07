Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

