NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NTST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NetSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Shares of NetSTREIT stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. NetSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that NetSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $31,765,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $13,328,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

