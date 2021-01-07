Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Market Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

