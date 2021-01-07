Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grupo México stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

