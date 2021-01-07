Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Market Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWEGF. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Crew Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.46.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

