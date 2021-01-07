Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TTM stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 156,486 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

