SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKL. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

