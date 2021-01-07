Universe Trading Up 32.3% This Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. In the last week, Universe has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Universe has a market cap of $119,975.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,150,456 coins and its circulating supply is 87,950,456 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

