Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

