Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.35 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.