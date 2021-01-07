UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

NYSE:UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $227.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

