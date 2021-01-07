$41.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $41.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.82 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $160.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.59 billion to $162.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.40 billion to $170.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,657,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

