Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $641.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $764.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.97 on Monday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

