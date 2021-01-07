Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen Sells 2,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

