ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE:MT opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.