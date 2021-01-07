Saipem’s (SAPMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

