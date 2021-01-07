Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $204.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,423 shares of company stock worth $13,029,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

