Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.90.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

