Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $5.04 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Emerald from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.82.

NYSE EEX opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

In related news, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 21.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emerald by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

