$1.72 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,620 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

